Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger confirms he will accept FA's misconduct charge

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that he will accept his FA misconduct charge, but requests a personal hearing.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he will accept his misconduct charge by the Football Association, but requests a personal hearing.

The Frenchman was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after angrily confronting fourth official Anthony Taylor when a stoppage-time penalty was awarded to Burnley in last weekend's game.

The 67-year-old tried to watch the remainder of the match from the tunnel at the Emirates and TV cameras spotted him appearing to push Taylor's arm when the match official asked him to go to the stands.

After the game, which Arsenal ended up winning 2-1 thanks to Alexis Sanchez's 98th-minute penalty, Wenger apologised for his behaviour.

He now faces a touchline ban after admitting that he will accept any punishment that comes his way from the English governing body.

During Thursday's press conference, when asked if he would accept the charge, Wenger told reporters: "Yes, I answered that in the press conference, I have little more to add. I am big enough to stand up for what I do.

"When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right. I'm a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win the football games."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round match against Southampton at St Mary's.

Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
