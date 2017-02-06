Crowd generic

Burnley

Ben Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'

Ben Mee for Burnley on January 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Burnley defender Ben Mee says that his side are "so close" to claiming their first away win in the Premier League this season.
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Burnley defender Ben Mee has insisted that his side are "so close" to claiming their first away win in the Premier League this season.

The Clarets have picked up just one point from their 11 games on the road so far this season but are 12th in the table on the strength of their remarkable home form, which has seen them claim nine wins at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche's side have lost their last four away games by a 2-1 scoreline - most recently at Watford - but Mee believes that it is a matter of time before they begin to get positive results.

"It's the same scoreline every time. We're so close," he told the Lancashire Telegraph. "It will come. We've got a few big games coming up away from home. We'll take some positives out of the game [at Watford].

"We took the game to them, I don't think they enjoyed it all. We were the better team for most of the game. We took a bit out of it but we wanted to come here and get some points and we felt like we could turn them over."

Burnley's next five games includes away fixtures at Premier League strugglers Hull City, Swansea City and Sunderland.

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
