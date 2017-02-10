New Transfer Talk header

Jack Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal future

Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere admits that he is "not sure" of his future beyond this season.
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted that he is "not sure" where his future lies next season.

The 25-year-old is on a season-long loan at Bournemouth and will have just 12 months remaining on his Gunners contract when he returns to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has outlined his intention to offer Wilshere a new deal although talks have yet to begin between the two parties, while Cherries boss Eddie Howe has admitted that he would "love" to sign the England international permanently.

"My main focus at the minute is on playing for Bournemouth, getting them out of the position they're in and back to winning ways," Wilshere told The Independent. "I'm concentrating on the next three or four months and then I'm not sure what's going to happen.

"I leave that to my agent. I'm just concentrating on maintaining my fitness, playing games and I'm enjoying it. As long as I'm here I'm going to enjoy it and help Bournemouth.

"At the end of the season, when I sit down and think about [my future], that will be a big factor. I need to play, that's why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity."

Wilshere is yet to find the net in 19 Premier League appearances since his switch to the Vitality Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
 Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
