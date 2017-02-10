Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists that the club would "love" to sign Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis, but reveals there have been no talks with Arsenal so far.

Wilshere is currently on loan from Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium, where he has already made 17 Premier League starts this term - the most he has managed in a single campaign since 2013-14.

Recent reports have suggested that the Cherries are unlikely to make a bid for the 25-year-old when his loan deal expires, but Howe insists that he would be delighted to see the England international join from the Gunners.

"We would love that to happen. I can't rate Jack enough as a footballer, as a person, how he has come into the team and what he has delivered for us, but there has been no discussion with Arsenal. As I see it, Jack is on loan for the season and then we will look at it and Jack will look at it," he told reporters.

"Jack views this as his home at the moment and until the end of the season. His heart has been here and from the day he walked in the door there has been no problems there. But it is his right to review his options at the end of the season and see where his career goes next.

"This season we have improved a lot of the aspects of our play because of him - it is always down to the team - but he has fitted into that team very well. He is producing more match-defining moments, like the one against Everton, and I think there are more moments like that to come."

Bournemouth host Manchester City on Monday looking to pick up their first victory of 2017.