Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists that he is not worried about his side's recent form ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has insisted that he is not worried about his side's recent form, despite acknowledging that they need to start picking up points as soon as possible.

The Cherries have registered just two points from their five Premier League fixtures in 2017, and they now sit just six points above the relegation zone in the top-flight standings.

However, ahead of his team's meeting with Manchester City, Howe has backed his players to produce an improved display against one of the top clubs in the division.

The 39-year-old told reporters: "I don't think worry is the word, we know we need to pick up points so the challenge is to get the points as quickly as possible.

"We've been in this position before, when we first came into the Championship we took some heavy blows. We've done well against top teams and we're going to have to do it again."

Last weekend, Bournemouth fell to a 6-3 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, meaning that they have now conceded 16 goals in their last five games.