Chairman Jeff Mostyn says that Eddie Howe will 'continue to be manager for the foreseeable future' despite Bournemouth's recent slide down the Premier League table.
Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has insisted that he is "totally convinced" his side's poor run of form will soon turn around, while also giving his full backing to Eddie Howe.

The Cherries have seen a promising campaign - just their second in the Premier League - turn on its head in recent weeks following a run of three defeats and two draws in their last five outings.

Bournemouth, who also crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of third-tier Millwall last month, now find themselves 14th in the table and just six points above the relegation zone.

Despite the alarming slide down the division, Mostyn has complete faith in manager Howe and believes that he is the right man to turn things around.

"Eddie is our manager and will continue to be our manager for the foreseeable future," he told BBC Sport. "It is always a concern when you are not winning games. Over the last three or four years the team have always had a poor run of form in January and February.

"I am totally convinced we will get back to winning ways. February presents us with a very difficult programme, but the Premier League is topsy-turvy."

Bournemouth return to action next Monday with the visit of Manchester City to Dean Court, before taking on West Bromwich Albion in their next outing a fortnight later.

