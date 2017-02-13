Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Manchester City.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

After Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both slipped up over the weekend, City can move to within eight points of top spot if they can secure victory at the Vitality Stadium.

As for Bournemouth, they are under pressure to gain a positive result against Pep Guardiola's team after failing to win any of their last five matches in the top flight.

They are also playing their first fixture since conceding six goals away at Everton nine days ago.


7.29pmHEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents just the 10th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture and Bournemouth have failed to win any of the previous nine encounters. The Cherries have just two draws to their name, the last of which came in the old Division Two in February 1999. There have been just three matches since then, with City winning by scorelines of 5-1, 0-4 and 4-0 respectively.

7.24pmAs for Bournemouth, Eddie Howe has decided to make three alterations to his team, with Charlie Daniels, Adam Smith and Jordon Ibe all getting a start. Tyrone Mings, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh are the men to miss out. Benik Afobe remains on the bench, despite the long-term absence of Callum Wilson.

7.20pmThe answer to that earlier question is no. Of course, after Gabriel Jesus netted twice against Swansea City, it was expected that Aguero would remain on the bench but the longer he remains out of the team, the more questions Guardiola will face about his future. The Spaniard has made just one change to his starting lineup, with Bacary Sagna being preferred to Gael Clichy.

7.17pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Aguero, Delph, Otamendi

7.16pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Stones, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Jesus

7.15pmBOURNEMOUTH SUBSTITUTES: Boruc, Francis, Smith, Cook, Daniels, Arter, Wilshere, Ibe, Surman, Fraser, King

7.14pmBOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc, Francis, Smith, Cook, Daniels, Arter, Wilshere, Ibe, Surman, Fraser, King

7.13pmAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the team news which is coming from the Vitality Stadium. Will Sergio Aguero return to the starting lineup?

7.12pmAs for Bournemouth, their form before Christmas suggested that they would not have to worry about being dragged into a relegation battle but after failing to win in five outings, they have come under increasing pressure to stop the rot before they fall further towards the bottom three. There are still six points between them and 18th-place Hull City but it has reached a point where the longer they go without a victory, the tougher it will get to back on track and while they are huge underdogs this evening, their supporters are waiting for the players to rediscover the form which took them to a comfortable position in mid-table.

7.08pmAt certain stages this season, Manchester City have been inconsistent in all areas of the pitch and there was the suggestion that they would be fortunate to finish inside the top four of the Premier League table. However, while Chelsea remain clear at the top, the teams in and around them continue to drop points and it has given City the opportunity to move into second position in the standings with a win on the south coast. While it's not agiven that they will return to the North-West with maximum points, it's a chance that they probably didn't anticipate during the middle of February and Pep Guardiola will be keen to take full advantage.

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Your Comments
