Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

After Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both slipped up over the weekend, City can move to within eight points of top spot if they can secure victory at the Vitality Stadium.

As for Bournemouth, they are under pressure to gain a positive result against Pep Guardiola's team after failing to win any of their last five matches in the top flight.

They are also playing their first fixture since conceding six goals away at Everton nine days ago.