Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn admits "frustrating" January transfer window

Bournemouth Chairman Jeff Mostyn on January 25, 2014
Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn admits that the January transfer window was a "frustrating" time for the club.
Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn has admitted that the January transfer window was a "frustrating" time for the club.

The Cherries were only able to bring in 18-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the winter window despite a number of efforts to strengthen their squad.

One such failed bid saw a move for Nathan Ake break down after the defender had been recalled from his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium by parent club Chelsea, but Mostyn insists that their lack of activity compared to other teams does not necessarily leave them at a disadvantage.

"January was extremely frustrating. The most frustrating thing of all is that we didn't get anything over the line. But it was not for the lack of trying," he told BBC Sport.

"Chelsea calling Nathan [Ake] back was a blow that was hard to take, especially when the manager lavishes praise on the club for the progress he has made and then he is likely to sit in the stand.

"Some clubs have gone out, bought players and literally gone into panic mode. The fact you buy players doesn't necessarily mean they will get you out of a predicament. Some of the values were crazy, as they always are in January. It is the worst market to deal in."

Mostyn also gave his backing to manager Eddie Howe despite Bournemouth having failed to win a game so far in 2017.

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn admits "frustrating" January transfer window
