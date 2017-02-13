Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Team News: Sergio Aguero remains benched for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sergio Aguero remains among the Manchester City subs for this evening's Premier League clash with Bournemouth, as Pep Guardiola's only alteration comes in the backline.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has kept Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo among his subs for this evening's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Citizens make one change from last weekend's narrow 2-1 win over Swansea City, as Bacary Sagna comes in for Gael Clichy at the back.

Sagna looks likely to start in the heart of the City defence, with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi both on the bench, meaning a place at right-back for Fernandinho.

The big news as far as the hosts are concerned is the inclusion of both Gabriel Jesus and Wilfredo Caballero at either end of the pitch, with Aguero and Bravo benched for the third league game in succession.

Eddie Howe has made three alterations to the Bournemouth side that lost 6-3 to Everton last weekend, meanwhile, with Jordon Ibe, Adam Smith and Charlie Daniels all coming back into the fold.

The latter two have been suffering from a calf and hamstring injury respectively, but they have managed to recover in time to start on the South Coast this evening, while Simon Francis has also shaken off a minor complaint.

City, who have won seven and drawn two of their previous league encounters with the Cherries, can move to within eight points of league leaders Chelsea with victory tonight.

Bournemouth: Boruc, Francis, Smith, Cook, Daniels, Arter, Wilshere, Ibe, Surman, Fraser, King
Subs: Allsop, Mings, Smith, Gosling, Pugh, Stanislas, Afobe

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Stones, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, G.Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Aguero, Delph, Otamendi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
