Friday morning's headlines:

Real Madrid 'following Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt'

A report claims that Real Madrid could move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt at the end of the season. Read more.

Alex Timossi Andersson on trial at Manchester United

Manchester United hand a trial to 16-year-old Helsingborg forward Alex Timossi Andersson. Read more.

Wayne Rooney confirms Manchester United stay

Wayne Rooney confirms that he is staying with Manchester United, ending the speculation surrounding his future. Read more.

Joe Riley back with Manchester United

Manchester United defender Joe Riley returns from a loan spell at Sheffield United after dislocating his shoulder in training. Read more.

AC Milan's Carlos Bacca turns down China approach

AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca confirms that he has rejected a firm offer to move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Jordi Alba would welcome Isco to Barcelona

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba calls on the Catalan giants to make a move for Real Madrid's Isco, who is out of contract next summer. Read more.

Gillingham bring in Zesh Rehman until end of season

Gillingham announce the signing of former Fulham and QPR defender Zesh Rehman on a short-term contract until the end of the season. Read more.

Hector Bellerin 'open to Barcelona move if Arsene Wenger leaves'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will reportedly consider a return to former club Barcelona should Arsene Wenger leave the club this summer. Read more.

Emmanuel Petit: 'Antoine Griezmann heading to Manchester United'

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit says that Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann will "definitely" join Manchester United this summer. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'

A report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will make the final call over whether to offer Spain midfielder Isco a new deal at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Dutch teenager Nick Weegink 'joins Tottenham Hotspur on trial'

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly take 15-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Nick Weegink on trial. Read more.

Harry Redknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Wayne Rooney'

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney would be the perfect player to add experience and leadership to Arsenal. Read more.

Franck Kessie: "I dream of Manchester United"

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie reveals that he 'dreams of joining Manchester United'. Read more.

Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'

A report claims that Real Madrid are close to striking an agreement with Chelsea over a move for Belgian attacker Eden Hazard this summer. Read more.

Laurent Koscielny "happy" at Arsenal

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny denies suggestions that he has been in contact with an unnamed Ligue 1 club over a return to France. Read more.

Arsenal, Manchester United 'scout Porto's Andre Silva'

A report claims that Arsenal and Manchester United both scouted Andre Silva during Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 first leg between Porto and Juventus. Read more.

Roy Keane: 'Madness if Wayne Rooney goes to China'

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says that it would be "madness" if Wayne Rooney decided to move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford 'travels to China'

A report claims that Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is in China to discuss a deal for the 31-year-old to leave Manchester United. Read more.