Arsenal and Manchester United both reportedly watched Portugal forward Andre Silva during Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 first leg between Porto and Juventus.

Silva, whose Porto team lost 2-0 to Juve on home soil, has been linked with a number of clubs after breaking into the senior set-up with Portugal during their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

The 21-year-old has also scored 17 times in all competitions for Porto this season, including four goals in seven Champions League appearances for the Portuguese giants.

According to The Express, both Arsenal and Man United sent scouts to watch the forward in European action against the Italian champions as the Premier League duo consider moves at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Silva, who scored 24 times for Porto's second string before making his first-team debut last season, is believed to have a release clause in the region of £51m.