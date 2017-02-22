Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estádio do Dragão
Porto
0-2
Juventus

Telles (25'), Pereira (45'), Herrera (85'), Marcano (89')
Telles (27')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pjaca (72'), Alves (74')
Lichtsteiner (50')

Arsenal, Manchester United 'scout Porto's Andre Silva'

Composite image a comparison has been made between Chelsea Manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger
© Getty Images
A report claims that Arsenal and Manchester United both scout Andre Silva during Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 first leg between Porto and Juventus.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:09 UK

Arsenal and Manchester United both reportedly watched Portugal forward Andre Silva during Wednesday night's Champions League last-16 first leg between Porto and Juventus.

Silva, whose Porto team lost 2-0 to Juve on home soil, has been linked with a number of clubs after breaking into the senior set-up with Portugal during their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign.

The 21-year-old has also scored 17 times in all competitions for Porto this season, including four goals in seven Champions League appearances for the Portuguese giants.

According to The Express, both Arsenal and Man United sent scouts to watch the forward in European action against the Italian champions as the Premier League duo consider moves at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Silva, who scored 24 times for Porto's second string before making his first-team debut last season, is believed to have a release clause in the region of £51m.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 