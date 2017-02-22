Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estádio do Dragão
Porto
0-2
Juventus

Telles (25'), Pereira (45'), Herrera (85'), Marcano (89')
Telles (27')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pjaca (72'), Alves (74')
Lichtsteiner (50')

Result: Ten-man Porto made to pay by Juventus at Estadio do Dragao

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves come off the bench to score second-half goals for Juventus in their 2-0 first-leg win over Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Two goals in two second-half minutes have helped Juventus to a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Estadio do Dragao.

The Dragons had their work cut out since midway through the first half following a red card shown to Alex Telles, allowing the Old Lady to swing the tie in their favour.

After struggling to truly break their opponents down, Marko Pjaca came off the bench to score his first goal for the club and Dani Alves did likewise, adding a second in quick succession to see Juve become the first Italian side in six attempts to leave here with victory.

The biggest talking point of a goalless first half arrived 25 minutes in after Telles picked up two needless cautions in the space of 74 seconds to see his marching orders.

Referee Felix Brych was quickly surrounded by Porto players but the brave call looked to be correct on both occasions, leaving the hosts with a big task to ensure that the tie did not get away from them.

Prior to the sending off, Paulo Dybala fired over from a promising position with the only real attempt up to that point, slipping as he made contact with the ball right on the edge of the area.

It was all one-way traffic from the moment Telles made his way down the tunnel, though, with Juventus quickly racking up their shot tally and nearly finding a breakthrough when a well-worked free kick was sent spinning inches wide by Juan Cuadrado.

Top scorer Andre Silva was the man sacrificed by Nuno Espirito Santo in what was fast turning into a one-sided affair, but both Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira failed to truly test Iker Casillas from their openings.

Casillas, up against another goalkeeping great in Gianluigi Buffon for the 17th time, was called into action to push aside Gonzalo Higuain's first-time shot 42 minutes in; the reaction stop down low being made all the more impressive due to a deflection off Filipe on its way through.

The Dragons were desperately holding out for half time, but before the whistle was blown Juve struck the post through a well hit Dybala strike from range, which got the beating of Casillas but was kept out by the frame of the goal.

Dybala thought he had gone one better just 60 seconds into the second half, but the offside flag went up to deny him his second Champions League goal of the season.

Porto, who sit second in the Primeira Liga after losing one game all season, mustered a rare opening of their own 55 minutes in as Hector Herrera nodded wide at the back post when picked out from deep.

It was the Bianconeri who found themselves on top in the battle of two previous European Cup winners, with Higuain and Khedira both sending shots wide before the eventual breakthrough arrived.

Porto had not conceded in each of their last three European outings but, at a man disadvantage, a couple of subs from Massimiliano Allegri turned the game - and indeed the tie - on its head.

Pjaca first got on the end of a fortunate bounce in the box to sweep past Casillas, before Alves bagged a second soon after with his first touches of the ball after getting on the end of Alex Sandro's cross.

Only once in their last six appearances in the Champions League have Porto made it through, and their hopes of progressing this time around should have been put to bed when Khedira was slotted through, but his failure to find the net means that it is not quite over yet ahead of next month's reverse fixture.

Gonzalo Higuain of Argentina celebrates his goal during the 2016 Copa America Centenario quarterfinal match against Venezuela at Gillette Stadium on June 18, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Benfica22173248123654
2Porto22165145113453
3Sporting Lisbon22135440241644
4Braga22115632191338
5Vitoria de GuimaraesGuimaraes2210663025536
6Maritimo229671816233
7ChavesChaves2271142319432
8BoavistaBoavista227872424029
9Vitoria de SetubalSetubal228592222029
10Rio AveRio Ave2284102529-428
11AroucaArouca2283112130-927
12BelenensesBelenenses226881520-526
13Feirense2274111835-1725
14Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira2265112435-1123
15Estoril PraiaEstoril2255121727-1020
16MoreirenseMoreirense2254132135-1419
17Nacional2236131633-1715
18TondelaTondela2235141538-2314
> Full Version
