Tottenham Hotspur reportedly take 15-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Nick Weegink on trial.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken teenage Dutch goalkeeper Nick Weegink on trial.

The 15-year-old, who trains at the Keppers School Regio Twente, will spend one week with Spurs in a bid to win a contract with the Premier League club, according to the Daily Mail.

The same report claims that a number of English clubs have been monitoring the stopper ever since footage of him in action was sent by former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romeo Zondervan, but Spurs have pounced to take a closer look at the teenager.

Weegink has previously spent time with Twente's academy, but currently represents fourth-tier outfit ATC '65's youth side.

Tottenham will welcome Gent to Wembley Stadium on Thursday night looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the last-32 stage of the Europa League.