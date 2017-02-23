Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie reveals that he 'dreams of joining Manchester United'.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a whole host of European clubs after impressing for his Italian side this season and towards the end of 2016, his agent confirmed that there was Premier League interest.

Earlier this month, Kessie's club teammate Alejandro Gomez claimed that the midfielder had already been sold to Roma, but the Ivorian recently hinted that was not the case.

It is understood that the Ivory Coast international has the choice of the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton, but Kessie has admitted that Man United are the club of his dreams.

"I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing," Kessie told Tuttomercatoweb. "I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea? That is also a big club, nobody would turn them down, but I dream of United."

Kessie joined Atalanta from Ivorian side Stella Club in 2015.