New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta BC defender Andrea Conti

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
Atalanta BC right-back Andrea Conti is a target for Chelsea after being closely monitored by the Premier League leaders, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 16:16 UK

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for young full-back Andrea Conti after sending scouts to watch him in Serie A action for Atalanta BC.

The 22-year-old, who has previously spent time on loan with lower-league sides Perugia and Virtus Lanciano, scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Crotone on Saturday evening.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Conti throughout the season, and boss Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his backline during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that the right-back, a regular for Atalanta in the Italian top flight this term, is available to purchase for a fee of £12.8m.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Contri's teammate Franck Kessie, who recently admitted that he was "flattered" with the transfer links.

A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Kessie "very flattered" by interest
>
View our homepages for Andrea Conti, Antonio Conte, Franck Kessie, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta BC defender Andrea Conti
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
Conte hails Lincoln for historic FA Cup runLambert backing Chelsea for doubleFabregas hails Chelsea "togetherness"Conte: 'We deserved to beat Wolves'Lambert proud of Wolves despite defeat
Terry: 'We did well to avoid upset'Result: Chelsea prove too strong for Wolves at MolineuxTeam News: Chelsea make seven changes at WolvesConte: 'Success more important than happiness'Loftus-Cheek desperate for Chelsea chance
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atalanta BC News
General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
Report: Chelsea tracking Atalanta BC defender Andrea Conti
 A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Franck Kessie "very flattered" by interest
 Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring in the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli on April 25, 2016
Alejandro Gomez: 'Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma'
Man United in talks to sign Kessie?Juventus sign Caldara from AtalantaAgent confirms PL interest in KessieChelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'Juventus 'pull out of race to sign Kessie'
Liverpool 'eyeing up Franck Kessie swoop'Report: Juventus win Franck Kessie raceMourinho 'asks Bailly about Kessie'Report: Barcelona scout Franck KessieEnglish quartet interested in Atalanta defender?
> Atalanta BC Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand