Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a summer bid for young full-back Andrea Conti after sending scouts to watch him in Serie A action for Atalanta BC.

The 22-year-old, who has previously spent time on loan with lower-league sides Perugia and Virtus Lanciano, scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Crotone on Saturday evening.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Conti throughout the season, and boss Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his backline during the summer transfer window.

It is claimed that the right-back, a regular for Atalanta in the Italian top flight this term, is available to purchase for a fee of £12.8m.

Chelsea have previously been linked with Contri's teammate Franck Kessie, who recently admitted that he was "flattered" with the transfer links.