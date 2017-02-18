Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-2
Chelsea

Saville (21'), Weimann (33')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pedro (65'), Costa (89')
Pedro (49')

Cesc Fabregas hails Chelsea "togetherness"

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas admits that he wants more playing time, but insists that the team is the most important thing.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has insisted that the team is the most important thing having helped his side into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

Fabregas has struggled to hold down a regular place in Antonio Conte's starting XI for much of the season, but played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux to progress.

The Spain international admitted that he wants to play more, but stressed that the team comes first as they continue their push for a league and cup double.

"That first 15-20 minutes they were on top of us. It's not easy to come to these places. We knew that we had to be at our best and I think it was a professional performance," he told BT Sport.

"I want to play, obviously I want to play. But we want to win. There is a great group and a great togetherness."

Today's start was only Fabregas's 10th of the season across all competitions.

