Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has insisted that the team is the most important thing having helped his side into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

Fabregas has struggled to hold down a regular place in Antonio Conte's starting XI for much of the season, but played the full 90 minutes as Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux to progress.

"That first 15-20 minutes they were on top of us. It's not easy to come to these places. We knew that we had to be at our best and I think it was a professional performance," he told BT Sport.

"I want to play, obviously I want to play. But we want to win. There is a great group and a great togetherness."

Today's start was only Fabregas's 10th of the season across all competitions.