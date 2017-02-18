Feb 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-2
Chelsea

Saville (21'), Weimann (33')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pedro (65'), Costa (89')
Pedro (49')

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert backs Chelsea to win the Premier League and the FA Cup this season after seeing his side eliminated from the latter.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has backed Chelsea to complete a league and cup double after seeing the Blues eliminate his side from the FA Cup this evening.

Goals from Pedro and Diego Costa at Molineux saw Chelsea book their place in the quarter-final of the competition, while they currently enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table too.

Lambert still believes that Manchester City have a chance of catching Chelsea in the league, but expects Antonio Conte to mark his first season in English football with both trophies.

"They've got a fantastic manager. He's relentless. He's a good man. They're firing on all cylinders at the moment. I know the league's not over. Manchester City will have a big say in it. It's going to be one hell of a team to stop them from taking both trophies," he told reporters.

"Unlucky? I don't know if we were unlucky. For an hour, 65 minutes, we were fantastic. We probably needed George's goal to go in to give use something to hang on to.

"I played with world-class players, I played against world-class players and Chelsea have got that. I'm proud of my own team. We were fantastic. I couldn't ask for any more. We were well in the game for 65 minutes or so. Every one of them should leave here with their head held high."

Chelsea last won the league and cup double in 2010 with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
