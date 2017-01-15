New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester United in talks to sign Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie

A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over the transfer of highly-rated Atalanta BC and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 09:59 UK

Manchester United have entered talks to sign highly-rated Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international is said to be on the radar of multiple clubs after scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club this season.

According to Sky Sports News, United have made contact with the player's agent ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford, but are expecting to complete the deal in the summer.

Chelsea reportedly saw a £21m bid for Kessie - currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations - rejected by Atalanta in the last few months for being too low.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Read Next:
Agent confirms PL interest in Kessie
>
View our homepages for Franck Kessie, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Jurgen Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'
 Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba similar to Frank Lampard'
 A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Report: Manchester United in talks to sign Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie
Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan'Schneiderlin thankful to Jose MourinhoUnited to trigger De Gea contract extension?PSG considering bid for United attacker?Mourinho: 'Pogba is a future United captain'
Carragher hails "box office" IbrahimovicIbrahimovic: 'United can win PL title'Preview: Man Utd vs. LiverpoolPL trio interested in Atletico winger?FA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atalanta BC News
A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Report: Manchester United in talks to sign Ivory Coast youngster Franck Kessie
 A general view before the international friendly match between Italy and England at Juventus Arena on March 31, 2015
Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie
Chelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'Juventus 'pull out of race to sign Kessie'Liverpool 'eyeing up Franck Kessie swoop'Report: Juventus win Franck Kessie raceMourinho 'asks Bailly about Kessie'
Report: Barcelona scout Franck KessieEnglish quartet interested in Atalanta defender?Inter Milan 'keen on Atalanta youngsters'Report: Juventus eye Franck KessieReport: Man City join Franck Kessie race
> Atalanta BC Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand