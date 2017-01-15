Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over the transfer of highly-rated Atalanta BC and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international is said to be on the radar of multiple clubs after scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club this season.

According to Sky Sports News, United have made contact with the player's agent ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford, but are expecting to complete the deal in the summer.

Chelsea reportedly saw a £21m bid for Kessie - currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations - rejected by Atalanta in the last few months for being too low.