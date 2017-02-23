New Transfer Talk header

Laurent Koscielny "happy" at Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny denies suggestions that he has been in contract with an unnamed Ligue 1 club over a return to France.
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny has insisted that he is "happy" with life in London and firmly denied suggestions that he has been in contract with an unnamed Ligue 1 club over a return to France.

Koscielny, 31, joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2010 and is fast closing on 300 appearances in all competitions for his Premier League club.

It has recently been suggested that the experienced defender is frustrated with Arsenal's inability to challenge for major titles, and could be ready to leave this summer despite only signing a new long-term deal at the Emirates earlier this season.

Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco were believed to be in the hunt for Koscielny, but the France international has rejected claims that he has been in contact over a return to his home nation.

"I have had no contact with a French club," Koscielny told RMC. "And even if I had one, I would have cut it short very quickly. I do not see myself coming back to France for the moment. I am happy with my life on and off the field. If my family and I are happy here, this is the most important."

Koscielny has started 24 of Arsenal's 25 Premier League matches this season, in addition to starting all seven of their Champions League fixtures this term.

