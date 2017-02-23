New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Roy Keane: 'Madness if Wayne Rooney goes to China'

Roy Keane, manager of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at The Stadium of Light on November 29, 2008 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says that it would be "madness" if Wayne Rooney decided to move to the Chinese Super League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has claimed that it would be "madness" if Wayne Rooney decided to move to the Chinese Super League.

Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is believed to have travelled to China to discuss a potential transfer for his client, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season.

Keane, however, has insisted that the 31-year-old can still "play football at the top level" and has warned the England captain off swapping European football for the super-rich Chinese Super League.

"No way Wayne Rooney should be going to China," Keane told ITV. "He can still play football at the top level in England, Germany, Spain, Italy. Going to China? Madness. He's 31 years of age, there's plenty left yet for Wayne Rooney to do in Europe."

Rooney, who joined Man United at the age of 18 and became the club's all-time record goalscorer this season, has only started eight Premier League games this season - scoring just twice in the process.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney's agent 'travels to China'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Paul Stretford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Composite image a comparison has been made between Chelsea Manager Jose Mourinho (L) and Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger
Arsenal, Manchester United 'scout Porto's Andre Silva'
 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney's agent Paul Stretford 'travels to China'
 Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
Keane: 'Madness if Rooney goes to China'United duo doubtful for League Cup finalMourinho praises 'professional' UnitedResult: Man United ease into last 16 of Europa LeagueChelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday night
Mkhitaryan taken off injured for Man UtdPaul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney exitRooney 'will not leave this season'Team News: Ibrahimovic starts for Man UtdParker doubts Shaw future at Man United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 