Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has claimed that it would be "madness" if Wayne Rooney decided to move to the Chinese Super League.

Rooney's agent Paul Stretford is believed to have travelled to China to discuss a potential transfer for his client, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season.

Keane, however, has insisted that the 31-year-old can still "play football at the top level" and has warned the England captain off swapping European football for the super-rich Chinese Super League.

"No way Wayne Rooney should be going to China," Keane told ITV. "He can still play football at the top level in England, Germany, Spain, Italy. Going to China? Madness. He's 31 years of age, there's plenty left yet for Wayne Rooney to do in Europe."

Rooney, who joined Man United at the age of 18 and became the club's all-time record goalscorer this season, has only started eight Premier League games this season - scoring just twice in the process.