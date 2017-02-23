New Transfer Talk header

Harry Redknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Wayne Rooney'

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney would be the perfect player to add experience and leadership to Arsenal.
Rooney, 31, continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it is understood that his agent Paul Stretford is currently in China attempting to strike a deal with an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

Redknapp, however, believes that Arsenal should make a move for the Red Devils and England captain, claiming that the forward would provide the leadership qualities that the Gunners lack.

"Arsenal should take a gamble and sign Wayne Rooney on a two-year contract. There's no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger but Petr Cech moved between the two managers and Wayne deserves the chance to choose his next move," wrote Redknapp in a column for the London Evening Standard.

"Arsenal looked at him a few years ago so we know Arsene is a fan. He would improve that team overnight because they have an issue with attitude and he is a winner. I watched Arsenal the other night at Sutton and I know it was a difficult pitch but some of their younger players were getting caught in possession, losing it cheaply and were putting their team in danger.

"Everyone always says they have no leaders and that's because it is true. Theo Walcott captained the team the other day. Kieran Gibbs did the same for half an hour against Bayern Munich last week when Laurent Koscielny got injured. Neither of them are true leaders."

"Say what you like about Wayne but his experience and will-to-win is up there with the very best. I saw a couple of Arsenal lads lose the ball and just stand there against Sutton. You need Wayne out there on the pitch getting straight into their faces reminding them what's what."

Rooney, who joined Man United at the age of 18 and is the club's all-time record goalscorer, is said to be keen on remaining with the Red Devils until his contract expires in the summer of 2019.

