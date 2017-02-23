New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Real Madrid are close to striking an agreement with Chelsea over a move for Belgian attacker Eden Hazard this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Real Madrid are reportedly in secret talks with Chelsea over a move for Belgian attacker Eden Hazard, and the Spanish giants are confident that an agreement between all three parties is close.

Hazard starred at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2015 after a move from Lille, but his form took a nosedive last season - managing just six goals in 43 appearances during a poor campaign for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has been back to his best this season, however, netting 10 Premier League goals to help fire Antonio Conte's side to the top of the table entering the business end of the campaign.

It is understood that Hazard has always been keen to sample life in Spain, however, and according to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are close to striking a deal with Chelsea over a move for the attacker as they seek a 'Galactico' signing.

Any deal for Hazard is expected to surpass the £89m that Manchester United paid Juventus to re-sign Paul Pogba in a world-record transfer last summer.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Eden Hazard talks up Chelsea home form
>
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Preview: Chelsea vs. Swansea City
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
Eden Hazard talks up Chelsea home formChelsea 'to send scout to watch Perisic'Chelsea, Manchester City tracking Lemar?Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Report: Conte agrees new Chelsea deal
Begovic expects John Terry to stay at ChelseaRashford looking for Chelsea revengeGeorge Saville: "We've got no regrets"Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'
 Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'
Raphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'Zidane: 'Poor start cost us at Valencia'Ramos rejects 'poor attitude' claimsRamos: 'Real must learn from mistakes'Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch win
Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureMourinho 'to use Kroos pursuit to keep De Gea'Real Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 