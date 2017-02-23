A report claims that Real Madrid are close to striking an agreement with Chelsea over a move for Belgian attacker Eden Hazard this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly in secret talks with Chelsea over a move for Belgian attacker Eden Hazard, and the Spanish giants are confident that an agreement between all three parties is close.

Hazard starred at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2015 after a move from Lille, but his form took a nosedive last season - managing just six goals in 43 appearances during a poor campaign for Chelsea.

The 26-year-old has been back to his best this season, however, netting 10 Premier League goals to help fire Antonio Conte's side to the top of the table entering the business end of the campaign.

It is understood that Hazard has always been keen to sample life in Spain, however, and according to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are close to striking a deal with Chelsea over a move for the attacker as they seek a 'Galactico' signing.

Any deal for Hazard is expected to surpass the £89m that Manchester United paid Juventus to re-sign Paul Pogba in a world-record transfer last summer.