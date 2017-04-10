Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Borussia Dortmund: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich'

Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke is adamant that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aumabeyang will not be sold to Bayern Munich.

Hirving Lozano: 'The club I would like to join most is Manchester United'

Pachuca and Mexico striker Hirving Lozano admits that the club he would like to play for the most is Premier League outfit Manchester United.

Report: Leicester City keen on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Leicester City are reportedly looking to make a move for highly-rated Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Bristol City.

Report: Chelsea monitoring contract talks between Lazio and Lucas Biglia

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keeping a close eye on negotiations between Lazio and midfielder Lucas Biglia with a view to a potential bid.

Report: Real Madrid looking to bid for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to launch a £51m bid for Chelsea and France defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Antoine Griezmann'

Sergio Ramos admits that he is not against the idea of Real Madrid signing Antoine Griezmann, noting that the Bernabeu "always opens its doors to great players."

Ronald Koeman 'will do everything' to keep Romelu Lukaku at Everton

Ronald Koeman acknowledges that the final decision over Romelu Lukaku's future will come down to the player himself, but is hopeful of persuading him to stay in place.

Mamadou Sakho: 'My Liverpool future is down to Jurgen Klopp'

Mamadou Sakho says that he "would be happy" to pull on the Liverpool shirt again, despite being frozen out by Jurgen Klopp and sent on loan to Crystal Palace.

Ronald Koeman 'considering £27m bid for striker Willian Jose'

A report claims that Real Sociedad's Brazilian attacker Willian Jose is on the radar of Everton, who are weighing up a potential £27m summer transfer.

Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret?

A report claims that Chelsea will rival Liverpool, as well as Inter Milan and Juventus, for the signature of young Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Keylor Navas: 'I'm good enough to continue playing for Real Madrid'

Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas intends to remain at the Bernabeu for "many years to come", amid suggestions that a new first-choice stopper will be signed this summer.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offload Vincent Janssen and sign Andre Gray

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray as a summer replacement for Vincent Janssen, according to reports.

Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race

Arsenal are said to be the latest Premier League club interested in young Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton.

Barcelona propose player-plus-cash deal for Hector Bellerin?

Barcelona ace Arda Turan is being used as a makeweight to lure right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, according to a report.

Pep Guardiola 'wants Wilfried Zaha as part of summer overhaul'

Crystal Palace flyer Wilfried Zaha is reportedly on Manchester City's radar, as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in a number of new players in the summer.

Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?

A report claims that Jose Mourinho is interested in a reunion with Mesut Ozil at Manchester United and will make an offer for the Arsenal midfielder this summer.

Report: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain join race to sign Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris is reportedly at the centre of a three-team battle for his signature, with Man United and Paris Saint-Germain joining Real Madrid in the race to sign him.