Mamadou Sakho: 'My Liverpool future is down to Jurgen Klopp'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Mamadou Sakho says that he "would be happy" to pull on the Liverpool shirt again, despite being frozen out by Jurgen Klopp and sent on loan to Crystal Palace.
On-loan Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has revealed that he would be open to remaining at Liverpool next season should Jurgen Klopp welcome him back.

The France international was frozen out at Anfield by Klopp in the first half of the campaign following a falling out, before finally agreeing to leave in January for a loan stint at Palace.

Sakho, who is said to have turned down the advances of a couple of clubs last summer, is hopeful that his future on Merseyside is not over and is unsure what else he has to do to win over his manager.

"I still have a contract for three more years. If I were to wear the Liverpool jersey again, I would be happy to do so," he told Telefoot.

"I was late for training, something that happens everywhere. I paid a fine and I do not know what else I can do. It is up to the boss. He makes the decisions and I can only accept that. And we will see what happens if my future is elsewhere."

Sakho has been a key performer for Palace since joining and is reportedly wanted by the Eagles on a permanent deal in the summer.

