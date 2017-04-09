Arsenal are said to be the latest Premier League club interested in young Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton.

The 17-year-old has won rave reviews for his performances since being drafted into the Reds first team in January, bagging three goals and two assists in 13 appearances.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Liverpool are already monitoring Brereton, but the Gunners have now also expressed an interest in the young forward.

Forest have reportedly valued Brereton, who was originally signed up to the Red Devils' academy before having a spell at Stoke City, at around £10m.