New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race

A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
© Getty Images
Arsenal are said to be the latest Premier League club interested in young Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Arsenal have joined the race for Nottingham Forest teenager Ben Brereton, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has won rave reviews for his performances since being drafted into the Reds first team in January, bagging three goals and two assists in 13 appearances.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Liverpool are already monitoring Brereton, but the Gunners have now also expressed an interest in the young forward.

Forest have reportedly valued Brereton, who was originally signed up to the Red Devils' academy before having a spell at Stoke City, at around £10m.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?
>
View our homepages for Ben Brereton, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Phil Thompson: 'Jose Mourinho at risk of losing dressing room'
Mourinho: 'We resisted Saturday's results'Carrick: 'It just didn't work out with Moyes'Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho doing all he can'Team News: Fellaini skippers United against Sunderland
Mourinho compares Defoe to IbrahimovicMourinho ready to pounce for unsettled Ozil?Report: Man United, PSG join Lloris raceMourinho bemoans lack of attacking qualityBryan Robson: 'Pogba is captain material'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race
 Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona propose player-plus-cash deal for Hector Bellerin?
Wenger hails Walcott mental strengthOzil urges Wenger to make decision over futureBirmingham want Bielik back next seasonShi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Agent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'
Ospina open to leaving Arsenal in summerKoscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'Bellerin: 'Sanchez is a true fighter'Wenger: "My job is to plan for the future"
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool - as it happened
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool survive Stoke City scare to stay third
Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victoryKlopp: 'Coutinho lost three kilos in three days'Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"Team News: Firmino, Coutinho on Liverpool benchLiverpool in line for Joe Allen bonus?
Klavan: 'Team spirit will carry us over line'Preview: Stoke City vs. LiverpoolKlopp: 'Stoke always difficult to play'Klopp: 'Liverpool can deal with Mane loss'Stoke seeking compensation from Liverpool
> Liverpool Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Arsenal join Manchester United, Liverpool in Ben Brereton race
 Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers unchanged for Nottingham Forest visit
 Josh Wright of Millwall contests the ball with Edward Upson of Yeovil during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Yeovil Town at The Den on August 03, 2013
Nottingham Forest keen on Gillingham midfielder?
Rowett looking forward to "unique" derbyNottingham Forest appoint WarburtonBendtner leaves Forest for RosenborgMonk attracting interest from Championship trio?Worrall, Yates sign new Forest deals
Forest appoint Gary Brazil, Jack LesterRowett: 'Forest job wasn't right for me'Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Bruce: 'McCormack must apologise to teammates'Clough: 'Burton stay a matter of principle'
> Nottingham Forest Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410853341952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143747-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 