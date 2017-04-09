Real Madrid are reportedly looking to launch a £51m bid for Chelsea and France defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is deemed by many fans and experts to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, with his stock having risen to sky-high levels since moving to England in 2015.

First he helped Leicester City secure a shock Premier League title in 2015-16, before moving to Stamford Bridge and putting the Blues on the verge of the trophy with seven games left this season.

Kante's form has not gone unnoticed on the continent, and according to the Daily Star, Los Blancos are eager to secure his services, with a figure of £51m being mentioned.

Kante is also a crucial component of the France national team, having earned 15 caps since his debut last year and helping them to the final of Euro 2016.