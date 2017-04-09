A report claims that Jose Mourinho is interested in a reunion with Mesut Ozil at Manchester United and will make an offer for the Arsenal midfielder this summer.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly make an audacious bid to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal should his contract situation drag on into the summer.

The Germany international failed to agree terms on a new deal earlier this season and fresh talks are now unlikely to begin until the end of the season.

According to The Mirror, Mourinho is keen to work with Ozil again after spending time together at Real Madrid, with just 14 months left to run on the 28-year-old's current Emirates Stadium deal.

It is claimed that Ozil would jump at the chance to link up with his former boss, who was reluctant to offload the midfield ace to Arsenal in 2013 for a fee of £42.5m.

Man United have history of poaching unsettled Arsenal players, having lured Robin van Persie to Old Trafford five years ago when in a similar position.