Pep Guardiola has added Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to his list of summer transfer targets as he looks to overhaul his Manchester City squad, according to a report.

The Catalan coach is said to be hopeful of bringing in a number of new recruits and clearing out the deadwood following a disappointing first season in the Premier League.

It is suggested by The Sun that Zaha, who has seven goals and six assists in his most fruitful top-flight campaign to date, is among those to have been targeted by City.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the recently-capped Ivory Coast international, however, and the Citizens could face a battle to land him at the end of the season.

Zaha has been constantly tipped with exiting Selhurst Park, leading to Palace manager Sam Allardyce recently hitting out at his agent for 'stirring the pot'.