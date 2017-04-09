New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola 'wants Wilfried Zaha as part of summer overhaul'

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Crystal Palace flyer Wilfried Zaha is reportedly on Manchester City's radar, as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in a number of new players in the summer.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Pep Guardiola has added Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to his list of summer transfer targets as he looks to overhaul his Manchester City squad, according to a report.

The Catalan coach is said to be hopeful of bringing in a number of new recruits and clearing out the deadwood following a disappointing first season in the Premier League.

It is suggested by The Sun that Zaha, who has seven goals and six assists in his most fruitful top-flight campaign to date, is among those to have been targeted by City.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the recently-capped Ivory Coast international, however, and the Citizens could face a battle to land him at the end of the season.

Zaha has been constantly tipped with exiting Selhurst Park, leading to Palace manager Sam Allardyce recently hitting out at his agent for 'stirring the pot'.

Sam Allardyce bellows during the Premier League game between Southampton and Sunderland on March 5, 2016
