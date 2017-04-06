Patrick van Aanholt reveals Sunderland problems

Patrick van Aanholt of Crystal Palace and Joshua King of Bournemouth on January 31, 2017
Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt says that he 'lost his love for football' during the latter stages of his time with Sunderland.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt has admitted that he 'lost his love for football' during the latter stages of his time with Sunderland.

The Netherlands international spent three years with Sunderland between 2014 and 2017, before leaving the Stadium of Light to link-up with former manager Sam Allardyce at Palace.

The 26-year-old has claimed that he "did not enjoy" training sessions under Black Cats boss David Moyes, and also revealed that he forced a January exit to Palace after learning of the club's interest.

"I did not enjoy David Moyes' training sessions. Eventually I lost my love for the game and went into the dressing-room feeling annoyed every day," Van Aanholt told reporters.

"When Sunderland turned down an offer for me from Crystal Palace I went to see Moyes in his office three or four times. I was angry. I told him: 'Accept Palace's bid and just let me leave — it is the best thing for all concerned.' But he said that he wanted to keep hold of me."

Van Aanholt is currently on the sidelines nursing an ankle problem.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Moyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversy
Patrick van Aanholt of Crystal Palace and Joshua King of Bournemouth on January 31, 2017
