Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt has admitted that he 'lost his love for football' during the latter stages of his time with Sunderland.

The Netherlands international spent three years with Sunderland between 2014 and 2017, before leaving the Stadium of Light to link-up with former manager Sam Allardyce at Palace.

The 26-year-old has claimed that he "did not enjoy" training sessions under Black Cats boss David Moyes, and also revealed that he forced a January exit to Palace after learning of the club's interest.

"I did not enjoy David Moyes' training sessions. Eventually I lost my love for the game and went into the dressing-room feeling annoyed every day," Van Aanholt told reporters.

"When Sunderland turned down an offer for me from Crystal Palace I went to see Moyes in his office three or four times. I was angry. I told him: 'Accept Palace's bid and just let me leave — it is the best thing for all concerned.' But he said that he wanted to keep hold of me."

Van Aanholt is currently on the sidelines nursing an ankle problem.