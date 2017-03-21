Patrick van Aanholt: 'Crystal Palace feels like home'

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates during the game between Spurs and Sunderland on January 16, 2016
Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says that he immediately "felt at home" following his January switch from Sunderland.
Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has said that he immediately 'felt at home' at the club following his January switch from relegation rivals Sunderland.

The 26-year-old moved to Selhurst Park on a four-and-a-half year, £14m deal in the final throes of the mid-season transfer window.

The move reunited him with former Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce and within weeks of his arrival, he opened his account for his new club to lift them out of the relegation zone.

"It's hard to come to a new team and fit in straight away, sometimes you need time. However I signed on the Monday and played on the Tuesday and didn't even train with the team, but because I had been playing every game at Sunderland I was fit so that made it a bit easier for me.

"It has felt like home since I've signed and the players have welcomed me. I knew a couple of players beforehand in Jeff [Schlupp], and Cabaye from when he was at Newcastle as well as Andros Townsend who I used to play against for Chelsea against Tottenham in the youth team.

"I have my first goal now too so hopefully there is many more to come. It was great to score; I have the freedom to go forward and I started the move myself and finished it with my right foot so I was very happy with that."

Palace are currently 16th in the Premier League after a run of three straight wins.

