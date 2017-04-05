Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery is awarded an honorary 41st place in the Grand National as he continues his battle against cancer.

Young cancer sufferer Bradley Lowery has been awarded an honorary 41st place in the Grand National this Saturday.

The five-year-old Sunderland supporter has had a berth created in his name by Jockey Club Racecourse in a bid to raise money and awareness to beat rare form of cancer neuroblastoma.

Bradley went into remission two years after he was diagnosed with the disease at just 18 months old, but the cancer returned in July 2016.

Over the past year, the youngster has become a familiar face in English football having become a mascot for Sunderland and striking up a friendship with his favourite player Jermain Defoe, who walked out at Wembley last month with Bradley by his side.

The footballer has been named as the trainer on Bradley's racecard for this weekend's Grand National, while mum and dad Gemma and Carl, and both sets of grandparents have been listed as part of the team.

Bradley's older brother Kieran has been given the role as jockey, who is donned in red and white stripes to mirror the colours of the Black Cats.

John Baker of Jockey Club Racecourses said: "Bradley Lowery's story is one that has already touched the hearts of millions of people but we need to help him to raise greater awareness and fundraising for the fight against Neuroblastoma. Where better to do that than through the people's race?

"If we can be part of the solution in even a small way that would make me very proud and I'm sure the British public will get behind Bradley's fight. He's a really inspirational little boy who deserves all the help we can give him."

Bradley will be joined by his parents for the final day of the festival at Aintree.