Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
3-1
Crystal Palace
Redmond (45'), Yoshida (84'), Ward-Prowse (85')
Romeu (71'), Soares (79')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (31')

Sam Allardyce: Assistant referee was "totally out of order"

Sam Allardyce bellows during the Premier League game between Southampton and Sunderland on March 5, 2016
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says that the assistant referee was "totally out of order" for allowing Southampton's first goal to stand at St Mary's.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 09:56 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that the assistant referee should be held responsible for Southampton's equaliser at St Mary's on Wednesday night.

On the touchline, in front of the assistant, Steven Davis appeared to barge over Wilfried Zaha but after play was waved on, Nathan Redmond brought the Saints level.

Southampton would eventually prevail by a 3-1 scoreline, which ended Palace's recent revival, but Allardyce was quick to criticise the decision to allow the home side's first goal to stand.

The 62-year-old told BBC Sport: "It was grievous bodily harm. The assistant referee is totally out of order not putting his flag up - not just 100%, about 200%.

"Wilf [Zaha] doesn't get the protection he gets, everybody knows that, Wilf's just blatantly bowled over right in front of the assistant referee - he can't put his flag up for whatever reason, you need to ask him and hold him responsible for the Southampton team to get the opportunity to get the equaliser."

Palace now only sit three points clear of the relegation zone in the league standings.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
