Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said that the assistant referee should be held responsible for Southampton's equaliser at St Mary's on Wednesday night.

On the touchline, in front of the assistant, Steven Davis appeared to barge over Wilfried Zaha but after play was waved on, Nathan Redmond brought the Saints level.

Southampton would eventually prevail by a 3-1 scoreline, which ended Palace's recent revival, but Allardyce was quick to criticise the decision to allow the home side's first goal to stand.

The 62-year-old told BBC Sport: "It was grievous bodily harm. The assistant referee is totally out of order not putting his flag up - not just 100%, about 200%.

"Wilf [Zaha] doesn't get the protection he gets, everybody knows that, Wilf's just blatantly bowled over right in front of the assistant referee - he can't put his flag up for whatever reason, you need to ask him and hold him responsible for the Southampton team to get the opportunity to get the equaliser."

Palace now only sit three points clear of the relegation zone in the league standings.