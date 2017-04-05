Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that he is "surprised" by the reaction to his controversial 'slap' comment to a female BBC journalist.

The former Manchester United boss apologised on Monday for telling BBC journalist Vicki Sparks that she "might get a slap" during an off-air exchange a fortnight ago.

Sunderland released a statement describing the comment as "wholly unacceptable", but have decided to stand by the Scotsman.

"I've been surprised in many ways, but I've done my job with the players, got them prepared, organised them, got the best team out we possibly can," Moyes told reporters.

"I think the world of football is a great business now. I think it employs an incredible amount of people, whether it be through the media or in the training grounds. And for that reason, football's a big talking point."

When asked to clarify what he meant, Moyes said: "That's just my own opinion."

Moyes and his team are having a torrid time on the pitch as they suffered their fifth defeat in six games on Tuesday night at the hands of Leicester City.