Sunderland have condemned the "wholly unacceptable" comments made by manager David Moyes to a female BBC reporter, but confirmed that the under-fire Scotsman will remain in charge.

The 53-year-old was forced to apologise after footage emerged of him threatening to "slap" Vicki Sparks following a post-match interview last month.

Moyes said that he "deeply regrets" the remarks made in the wake of the Black Cats' goalless draw with Burnley, though some have called for the former Manchester United manager to step aside.

Sunderland have now released a statement backing their manager, who remains under investigation from the Football Association, but acknowledge the seriousness of the comments made.

"Sunderland AFC would like to reiterate the actions taken following the Burnley game on March 18," the statement read. "The exchange between the manager and a BBC reporter was wholly unacceptable and such actions are not condoned or excused in any way. David recognised this immediately, proactively bringing the matter to the attention of the CEO and apologising to the reporter.

"The club also spoke with both a senior figure at the BBC and the reporter personally, expressing its profound regret over what had occurred. The matter was treated with the utmost seriousness from the outset and the swift and decisive action taken by the club and the manager at the time ensured that it was resolved to the satisfaction of the reporter and the BBC, which was the priority.

"With both the BBC and the reporter agreeing that appropriate action had been taken at the time, the club continues to fully support David in his role as manager of Sunderland AFC."

Moyes is currently the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, having presided over a run of one win in 12 games to see Sunderland cut adrift at the bottom of the table.