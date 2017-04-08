Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
3-1
Hull City
Elmohamady (31' og.), Aguero (48'), Delph (64')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ranocchia (85')
Evandro (28'), N'Diaye (69')

Pep Guardiola compares Claudio Bravo to Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's build-up play is as good as that of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 21:42 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Claudio Bravo's build-up play is as good as that of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Chilean goalkeeper made his first Premier League appearance for the Citizens since January 21 when he lined up between the sticks against Hull City on Saturday.

Although Man City cruised to a 3-1 win over the Tigers, Bravo let a tame Andrea Ranocchia effort beat him in what turned out to be Hull's only shot on target in the game.

Bravo has now conceded seven goals from the last seven shots on target that he has faced, but Guardiola decided to focus on his distribution, comparing it to that of the Bayern Munich and Barcelona custodians.

The Spaniard told the official Man City website: "I decided [to put Bravo in the side]. I had no reason, Willy is training good. I will decide game by game and today I decided that.

"With our build up Claudio is the best goalkeeper in the world with Ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer in the build-up, with the feet, and he help us a lot to create good build-up."

The 33-year-old stopper moved to the Etihad Stadium from Barca last summer as replacement for long-serving number one Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan to Torino.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Ter Stegen unsure of Barcelona future
>
View our homepages for Claudio Bravo, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joe Hart, Andrea Ranocchia, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Leroy Sane celebrates after Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happened
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Champions League is important for Antoine Griezmann, says advisor
 Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola compares Claudio Bravo to Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Guardiola hails makeshift right-back NavasResult: Man City make light work of HullTeam News: Four changes for CityGuardiola: 'Silva doing an outstanding job'Guardiola pleased with Kompany, Delph displays
Conte, Guardiola play down reported bust-upGuardiola "disappointed" with debut seasonGriezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Pep Guardiola to target Spurs trio?Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 