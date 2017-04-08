Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that goalkeeper Claudio Bravo's build-up play is as good as that of Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Chilean goalkeeper made his first Premier League appearance for the Citizens since January 21 when he lined up between the sticks against Hull City on Saturday.

Although Man City cruised to a 3-1 win over the Tigers, Bravo let a tame Andrea Ranocchia effort beat him in what turned out to be Hull's only shot on target in the game.

Bravo has now conceded seven goals from the last seven shots on target that he has faced, but Guardiola decided to focus on his distribution, comparing it to that of the Bayern Munich and Barcelona custodians.

The Spaniard told the official Man City website: "I decided [to put Bravo in the side]. I had no reason, Willy is training good. I will decide game by game and today I decided that.

"With our build up Claudio is the best goalkeeper in the world with Ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer in the build-up, with the feet, and he help us a lot to create good build-up."

The 33-year-old stopper moved to the Etihad Stadium from Barca last summer as replacement for long-serving number one Joe Hart, who was shipped out on loan to Torino.