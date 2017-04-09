Barcelona ace Arda Turan is being used as a makeweight to lure right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal, according to a report.

The Catalan club are on the lookout for a new right-sided defender after being forced into a reshuffle at the back since the departure of Dani Alves last summer.

Spanish publication Cadena Ser claims that Bellerin is still on Barcelona's radar, six years after departing for North London, and the La Liga outfit are prepared to go all out to land him this summer.

Barca will reportedly table a big offer for the full-back, as well as the chance to sign Turan - the scorer of 11 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season - in a player-plus-cash transfer.

Bellerin has been linked with a string of clubs already this year, most recently Italian giants Juventus .