Keylor Navas: 'I'm good enough to continue playing for Real Madrid'

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas intends to remain at the Bernabeu for "many years to come", amid suggestions that a new first-choice stopper will be signed this summer.
Keylor Navas has insisted that talk of a new goalkeeper being signed in the summer does not faze him, as he believes that he is still good enough to be Real Madrid's first-choice stopper.

The Costa Rica international has featured heavily for Los Blancos this season, keeping four clean sheets in his 22 La Liga outings.

Madrid were close to signing David de Gea from Manchester United two years ago, only for paperwork to hold up the transfer at the eleventh hour, and it is claimed that the Spaniard - as well as Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris - will be targeted again this summer.

Navas is refusing to give up hope of still being number one at the Bernabeu next season, however, telling reporters: "If I didn't see myself as good enough for this position then I would have left. My mentality is always positive and I want to be here for many years to come."

Madrid have conceded 31 goals in the Spanish top flight this season, which is three more than Barcelona and seven more than Atletico Madrid.

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
