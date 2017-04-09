Sergio Ramos admits that he is not against the idea of Real Madrid signing Antoine Griezmann, noting that the Bernabeu "always opens its doors to great players."

Sergio Ramos has suggested that he would be keen to see Real Madrid make a move for Antoine Griezmann, insisting that the Bernabeu's doors always open to great players.

The Atletico Madrid talisman scored a late equaliser when the two Spanish capital sides faced off in Saturday's La Liga derby, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Griezmann is arguably one of the most talked-about players in the world at present when it comes to transfer speculation, and the Blancos captain did not balk at the idea of playing alongside the Frenchman.

When asked whether he would like to see Griezmann make the cross-city switch, Ramos told Marca: "We'll see, these types of signings make a lot of headlines. He's a great player who's been proving himself for a few years. Madrid always opens its doors to great players."

Real currently sit top of La Liga, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and with a game in hand.