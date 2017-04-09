New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Antoine Griezmann'

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos admits that he is not against the idea of Real Madrid signing Antoine Griezmann, noting that the Bernabeu "always opens its doors to great players."
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Sergio Ramos has suggested that he would be keen to see Real Madrid make a move for Antoine Griezmann, insisting that the Bernabeu's doors always open to great players.

The Atletico Madrid talisman scored a late equaliser when the two Spanish capital sides faced off in Saturday's La Liga derby, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Griezmann is arguably one of the most talked-about players in the world at present when it comes to transfer speculation, and the Blancos captain did not balk at the idea of playing alongside the Frenchman.

When asked whether he would like to see Griezmann make the cross-city switch, Ramos told Marca: "We'll see, these types of signings make a lot of headlines. He's a great player who's been proving himself for a few years. Madrid always opens its doors to great players."

Real currently sit top of La Liga, three points ahead of second-placed Barcelona and with a game in hand.

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Navas: Madrid "more determined" to win La Liga
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Report: Real Madrid looking to bid for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Antoine Griezmann'
Keylor Navas: 'I'm good enough for Madrid'Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Navas: Madrid "more determined" to win La LigaReport: Man United, PSG join Lloris raceZidane: 'Real Madrid must concentrate more'
Real defender Pepe suffers broken ribsResult: Griezmann strikes late to derail Real's title hopesTeam News: BBC return for Madrid derbyZidane brushes aside Isco exit rumoursZidane fully focused on Madrid derby
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid door is open to Antoine Griezmann'
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid on March 6, 2016
Result: Antoine Griezmann strikes late to derail Real Madrid's title hopes
Team News: BBC return for Madrid derbyAtletico midfielder Koke 'robbed at gunpoint'Simeone hails "special" Antoine GriezmannZidane fully focused on Madrid derbyGriezmann needs Champions League, says advisor
Griezmann: Transfer talk is "quite tiring"Ben Arfa slams Mourinho for 'boring football'Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez futureReport: Liverpool in hunt for HernandezHernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6EibarEibar31148952421050
7Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
8Real Sociedad30154114341249
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas3199134651-536
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3188153247-1532
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3057183158-2722
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 