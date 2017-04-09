Chelsea are reportedly the latest side to show an interest in signing young goalkeeper Alex Meret from Udinese following a string of impressive displays in Serie B.
The 19-year-old has spent time on loan with SPAL in the second tier of Italian football this term, earning a reputation as one of the next big things in the country.
One week on from Liverpool being tipped with making a summer move for the Udinese ace, Chelsea have now also been linked and are said to have offered £6m for his signature.
The Mirror reports that there has also been interest from Inter Milan, however, who have raised the bar by tabling a £7m offer, and Juventus are also weighing up whether to make a move.
Meret has represented SPAL 22 times in Sere B this term and featured a further two times in Copa Italia action.