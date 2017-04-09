A report claims that Chelsea will rival Liverpool, as well as Inter Milan and Juventus, for the signature of young Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Chelsea are reportedly the latest side to show an interest in signing young goalkeeper Alex Meret from Udinese following a string of impressive displays in Serie B.

The 19-year-old has spent time on loan with SPAL in the second tier of Italian football this term, earning a reputation as one of the next big things in the country.

One week on from Liverpool being tipped with making a summer move for the Udinese ace, Chelsea have now also been linked and are said to have offered £6m for his signature.

The Mirror reports that there has also been interest from Inter Milan, however, who have raised the bar by tabling a £7m offer, and Juventus are also weighing up whether to make a move.

Meret has represented SPAL 22 times in Sere B this term and featured a further two times in Copa Italia action.