Report: Leicester City keen on Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Leicester City are reportedly looking to make a move for highly-rated Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Bristol City.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Leicester City have expressed an interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has hit 24 goals on loan with Bristol City, this season, including a brace in Saturday' 3-1 Championship win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to The Sun, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare wants an extra forward in his squad next term and is open to either buying Abraham, starting with a bid of £15m, or recruiting him on loan.

The report adds that the 53-year-old coach sent friend and associate David Flitcroft to scout the highly-rated forward last week.

Abraham, an England youth international, has been tipped to feature in Conte's first-team squad at Stamford Bridge next season, with the Italian describing him as "the future" for Chelsea.

Lucas Biglia of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on September 27, 2015
