Leicester City are reportedly looking to make a move for highly-rated Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Bristol City.

The 19-year-old has hit 24 goals on loan with Bristol City, this season, including a brace in Saturday' 3-1 Championship win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to The Sun, Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare wants an extra forward in his squad next term and is open to either buying Abraham, starting with a bid of £15m, or recruiting him on loan.

The report adds that the 53-year-old coach sent friend and associate David Flitcroft to scout the highly-rated forward last week.

Abraham, an England youth international, has been tipped to feature in Conte's first-team squad at Stamford Bridge next season, with the Italian describing him as "the future" for Chelsea.