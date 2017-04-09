Hugo Lloris is reportedly at the centre of a three-team battle for his signature, with Man United and Paris Saint-Germain joining Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris is a summer transfer target for both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid in the past after once again impressing at White Hart Lane this term, keeping 12 clean sheets in 27 league outings.

Lloris, under contract in North London until 2022 after recently agreeing fresh terms, is said to have been made United's top target to replace David de Gea should the Spaniard depart for Madrid at the end of the season.

It is claimed by The Express that United and Madrid will be joined by PSG in a potential three-way race for the France international, with all three sides prepared to offer more than the £100,000-a-week package he is currently earning at Spurs.

Lloris, with Tottenham since 2012, has previously represented Nice and Lyon in Ligue 1.