Lizzy Yarnold retains Olympic skeleton gold

Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold becomes the first Briton to retain a Winter Olympic title after winning gold in the women's skeleton.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 14:07 UK

Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold has become the first Briton to retain a Winter Olympic title after winning gold in the women's skeleton.

There was also a second podium finish for Team GB in the event, as Laura Deas earned bronze ahead of Austria's Janine Flock.

Yarnold, who put huge pressure on Flock with a time of 3:27:7, moved into the lead ahead of second-placed Jacqueline Loelling.

Deas, who was guaranteed fourth place after her run, then crept into a podium finish after Flock lost speed down the track.

The result means that Great Britain have won three medals in a single day at a Winter Olympics for the first time in their history.

