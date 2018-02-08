Yarnold named as Team GB flagbearer

Lizzy Yarnold is named as the flagbearer for Team GB at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Lizzy Yarnold has been confirmed as Team GB's flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 29-year-old was GB's sole gold-medal winner at the 2014 edition of the competition in Sochi, taking home top honours in the skeleton.

Yarnold will lead out a delegation of 59 athletes at tomorrow's ceremony, where temperatures are expected to drop to around -10C.

"My first reaction when I was asked to be flagbearer was complete excitement and I'm really proud to march in front of the whole team," Yarnold said. "There are so many talented athletes competing here for Team GB at this Olympic Games and hopefully this can be the start of our most successful ever Winter Olympics.

"Being flagbearer at Sochi felt like a real celebration whereas this time around it's a completely different responsibility. This could be the start of something really special and I hope the other athletes aren't too far behind me as we're very much one team going into these Games."

Team GB have been predicted to win just two medals at the Winter Olympics, a fall from the four medals attained in Sochi, which ranked as GB's best performance in the competition in 90 years.