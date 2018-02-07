Team GB tipped to win two medals in Pyeongchang

Great Britain will fall well below their intended medal target at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, according to sports data specialist Gracenote.

Sports data specialist Gracenote has predicted that a heavily-financed Great Britain will come away from the 2018 Winter Olympics with just two medals.

Team GB are aiming to build on the success of four years ago when earning a joint-best return of medals in Sochi, having had their budget doubled by UK Sport ahead of this month's Games.

Britain have sent 59 competitors to Pyeongchang and will compete in 11 different disciplines, with the aim of collecting between four and 10 medals, but Gracenote's virtual table has GB falling below that mark.

One silver and one bronze will make up Britain's haul, it is predicted, both of which will be claimed by speed skater Elise Christie in the 1,00km and 500m events.

Germany and Norway have been tipped to challenge for the most medals, while Canada, France and the United States have also been backed to achieve success.