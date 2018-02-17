Christie fails to qualify for 1500m final

Elise Christie fails to qualify for 1500m short-track final

Great Britain's Elise Christie fails to qualify for the final of the 1500m short-track event after crashing out on the final lap of the semi-final.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 12:09 UK

Great Britain's Elise Christie has failed to qualify for the final of the 1500m short-track event after crashing out on the final lap of the semi-final.

Christie, who also crashed out in the final of the 500m event on Wednesday, tangled with China's Li Jinyu on the final corner as the pair were sent tumbling into the padding.

Christie, who was tended to after hitting the padding, was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to compete in 1000m heats on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Great Britain's Charlotte Gilmartin also failed to qualify for the 1500m event after falling in her semi-final.

Great Britain's Elise Christie is pictured before she competes in the Women's Short Track 1500 m Heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 15, 2014
GB coach: 'Christie did nothing wrong'
