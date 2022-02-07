 MX23RW : Monday, February 7 18:02:10| >> :120:14656:14656:
Great Britain defeated by Norway in mixed doubles curling semi-finals

By , Senior Reporter | 4h
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are defeated 6-5 by Norway in a tense semi-final in the mixed doubles curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Great Britain's hopes of mixed doubles curling gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were dashed by Norway in Monday's semi-final.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat enjoyed a strong start to proceedings in the semi-final and stormed into a 4-2 lead before Norway turned the tide with their powerplay in the sixth end.

Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten took three points in the sixth end before GB responded to make it 5-5 heading into the final end, during which Norway made full use of the hammer.

Several guards from the Brits were removed in the eighth end as Dodds's final stone failed to curl sufficiently, allowing Norway's Skaslien to secure a 6-5 win and advance to the final against Italy.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the defeat, Mouat said: "I think we controlled that, which is maybe the toughest part for us right now - in control for the first four and then even for the fifth end we were looking good for a multiple.

"I'm just really disappointed in the last three ends, that's going to be the toughest thing to get over. Jen played absolutely amazingly all day and I'm just disappointed for what I've done for the team and for myself."

Dodds added: "We were in control for most of the game and I felt that was the best game we played all week so I think that's even harder to take. We gave ourselves a chance at the end and that's all we could ask for.

"We win as a team and lose as a team, we have to regroup for tomorrow - there's still a medal to be won out there."

GB will now take on Sweden in the bronze medal match after the Nordic nation suffered a crushing 8-1 defeat to Italy in the other semi-final.

Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 3, 2022
