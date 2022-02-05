 MX23RW : Saturday, February 5 20:38:12| >> :120:12297:12297:
Winter Olympics header Beijing 2022

Beijing 2022

Winter Olympics day one: Norway top medal table as Great Britain falter

By , Senior Reporter | 4h
Winter Olympics day one: Norway top medal table as GB falter
© Reuters
Norway take two gold medals as Great Britain struggle to make an impact on day one of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Norway ended the first day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on top of the medal table after winning gold in the Biathlon mixed 4x6km relay and the women's 15km skiathlon.

Therese Johaug won the first gold of the Games for the Nordic nation in the skiathlon with a time of 44:13.7, with Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee taking second and Austria's Teresa Stadlober placing third.

Norway and Russia also enjoyed podium finishes in the mixed team relay biathlon, with France sandwiched in between the two nations to take silver as Norway topped the competition in two events.

Elsewhere, host nation China won their first gold in the Short Track Mixed 2000m relay, while Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj became Olympic champion in the Women's normal hill ski jump.

The Netherlands and Sweden also posted first-place finishes on the opening day, as Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten took gold in the Women's 3000m while Walter Wallberg won the Men's Moguls in freestyle skiing for the Swedes.

There was little to cheer about for Great Britain, though, with Kathryn Thomson crashing out of the Women's 500m short track before Farrell Treacy and Niall Treacy failed to qualify from their heats.

Olympic debutant Katie Ormerod failed to qualify for the final of the women's slopestyle earlier in the day, but GB's mixed curlers Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat are still in with a shot of making the semi-finals despite a 5-7 defeat to Italy.

ID:477338:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3908:

Click here for more stories about Therese Johaug

Click here for more stories about Great Britain

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Did you know...?
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat pictured at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 3, 2022
Read Next:
GB overcome Canada before Switzerland defeat in Beijing 2022 curling
>
Read more about Therese Johaug Katie Ormerod Natalia Nepryaeva Teresa Stadlober Ursa Bogataj Irene Schouten Walter Wallberg Kathryn Thomson Farrell Treacy Niall Treacy Jennifer Dodds Bruce Mouat Winter Sports

rhs 2.0
Media Mole RHS news promo
NBC News Now poised for UK launch via Sky
NBC News Now poised for UK launch via Sky -  10h
Sir Elton John to miss own legendary Oscars party
Sir Elton John to miss own legendary Oscars party -  9h
Ireland's representative for Eurovision 2022 confirmed
Ireland's representative for Eurovision 2022 confirmed -  7h
Spice Girls drop plans for new world tour?
Spice Girls drop plans for new world tour? -  6h
CBS announces new Survivor-style show with celebrities
CBS announces new Survivor-style show with celebrities -  4h

Subscribe to our Newsletter


Match previews - Daily
Transfer Talk Daily
Morning Briefing (7am UTC)
Ultra close-up image of Kevin De Bruyne [NOT FOR USE IN ARTICLES]Get the latest transfer news, match previews and news direct to your inbox!





 