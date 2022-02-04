Curler Eve Muirhead and Alpine skier Dave Ryding are announced as Great Britain's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Muirhead is seeking her second medal at her fourth Games after taking a bronze in Sochi in 2014, and the three-time European champion has spoken of her immense 'honour' at being one of GB's flag bearers.

Speaking to teamgb.com, the 31-year-old said: "To be asked to be one of the flag bearers is a dream come true. It's something I never dreamt I'd do, and I never dreamt I'd be back at a fourth Olympics.

"It's been a rollercoaster to get here, a lot of challenges and a lot of highs. I feel very honoured, very privileged, it's something I'm looking forward to and will never forget. Rhona [Howie] led out the team when she won her gold and to follow on from that and be another curler and a Scot to do that is very special."

Meanwhile, Ryding - who made British history as the nation's first World Cup-winning alpine skier in the Kitzbuhel slalom this year - has admitted that it was a "shock" to be asked to carry the flag.

"I never dreamed of having a moment like this, it was a shock to be asked. You never really expect it until you get the phone call," the 35-year-old added. For skiing it's a really proud day too and hopefully puts us back into the limelight because that's what we need as a sport."

The opening ceremony takes place at 12pm GMT, and Great Britain have already seen mixed doubles curlers Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat enjoy victories over Sweden, Canada and Australia.