GB begin Winter Olympics with curling victory over Sweden

Great Britain's mixed curling team of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat kick off their Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics campaign with a 9-5 win over Sweden.

Great Britain kicked off their Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics campaign in ideal fashion as Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat saw off Sweden in the mixed doubles curling.

The pair found themselves 8-5 up heading into the eighth and final game, where Sweden's Almida De Val failed to level the scores and force an extra end with her final stone.

GB ultimately ran out 9-5 winners against the world bronze medallists, and Mouat has admitted that he and Dodds were "fortunate" to see De Val's final effort sail out of play.

"We expect them to make shots but we were a bit fortunate that went our way. We will learn from that," Mouat told teamgb.com. "We need to try and improve on it but it's still a great start, we know that team will be at the top end of the table by the end of the week. We just need to build on that momentum now."

Dodds added: "It took us a while to figure out conditions and then we settled. This is a building block and we know what to expect now. We've got two games tomorrow against Canada and Switzerland and we need to keep learning and improving, nothing will get any easier."

Mouat and Dodds's next mixed doubles round robin encounter takes place against Canada on Thursday, and there were also wins for China, the Czech Republic and the United States on the opening day.