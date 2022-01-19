Olympic debutants Matt Weston, Brogan Crowley, Marcus Wyatt are selected for the Beijing 2022 Games alongside Laura Deas in Great Britain's skeleton team.

Great Britain have selected three Olympic debutants for their four-person strong skeleton team for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Laura Deas - who took the bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Games - is the only member of the squad with previous experience at Olympic level.

Deas will be joined in the women's event by 27-year-old Brogan Crowley, who achieved a personal best of fifth in Igls during the World Cup campaign 12 months ago.

"It's pretty emotional and I still don't think it's sunk in yet! I am so proud that I have been selected to represent Team GB at the Olympics, and it makes it even more special for me after the ups and downs of the last few years," Crowley told teamgb.com.

"I can't wait to put on the kit and head back out to Beijing and slide. I will enjoy every minute of it and the motivation to go out and compete is really high."

GB will also be represented by two Olympic first-timers in the men's competition, with Matt Weston preparing to fly to China after taking World Cup gold in Igls back in November.

"I still can't believe it's real! Being selected to not only go to an Olympics but be aiming for medals is a dream I have had since I can remember! I can't wait to head back out to the best track I've raced on this season and enjoy every moment," Weston said.

Finally, 30-year-old Marcus Wyatt - who took bronze in Sigulda in November 2020 - prepares for his first Games having received an injection of confidence from finishing second in October's Test Event.

Wyatt said: "To be selected for the Olympic Games is literally a dream come true. Although this season has been tough, I'm really excited to go out to Beijing with the aim of competing for a medal. Winning silver in the Test Event in October really gives me confidence I can go and do similar again this time at the main event."

The Beijing 2022 skeleton takes place between Thursday February 10 and Saturday February 12, starting with the mens' first two heats at 1.30am on Thursday.